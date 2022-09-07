Corporate Deal

Energy investment firm Juniper Capital and oil and gas exploration company Boomtown Oil & Gas Co. announced the creation of a partnership on Tuesday. North Peak Oil & Gas LLC, was combined from complementary assets from a private oil & gas company and two existing Juniper portfolio entities. Houston-based Juniper Capital is represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Michael Piazza. Counsel information for Boomtown Oil, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Energy

September 07, 2022, 8:13 AM