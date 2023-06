Corporate Deal

Diebold Nixdorf Inc., a manufacturer of ATMs and related systems, and certain subsidiaries have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The ad hoc group of secured creditors was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners Lucy Farr, Damian S. Schaible and Adam L. Shpeen. Counsel information was not immediately available for Diebold, which is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Technology

June 07, 2023, 12:36 PM

