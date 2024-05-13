Corporate Deal

Kinetik Holdings Inc. announced it has entered into a series of agreements under which Kinetik will acquire Durango Midstream LLC for $765 million; provide low-pressure and high-pressure natural gas gathering and processing services; and divest its 16% equity interest in Gulf Coast Express Pipeline for $540 million. Houston-based Kinetik Holdings was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Robert Hughes. Durango was represented by a Sidley Austin team that was led by partner Cliff Vrielink. Latham & Watkins advised ArcLight in its acquisition of the 16% interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline. The team was led by partner Justin T. Stolte.

May 13, 2024, 10:48 AM

