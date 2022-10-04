Corporate Deal

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, has agreed to acquire LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. in a deal guided by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close by the end of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Alexion is advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus. LogicBio Therapeutics, which is based in Lexington, Massachusetts, was represented by a Paul Weiss team including partners Kyle Seifried and Krishna Veeraraghavan.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 04, 2022, 7:52 AM