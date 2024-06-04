Corporate Deal

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., a global online cartoon platform carved-out of South Korea's NAVER, registered with the SEC to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Los Angeles-based company was advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Joshua Korff and Edward Lee. The underwriters, led by Evercore, Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, were represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Dan Gibbons and Michael Kaplan.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 04, 2024, 10:21 AM

