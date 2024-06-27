Corporate Deal

TXO Partners announced today that it has entered into separate purchase agreements with Eagle Mountain Energy Partners and a private company to purchase assets in the Elm Coulee field in Montana and the Russian Creek field in North Dakota for total cash considerations of $243 million and 2.5 million common units of TXO, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. TXO was represented by Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley. Eagle was advised by an O'Melveny & Myers team led by partners Steven Torello and Kurt Berney.

Energy

June 27, 2024, 10:07 AM