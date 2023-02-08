Corporate Deal

CVS Health has agreed to acquire primary care center network Oak Street Health for an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 8, is expected to close in 2023. Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS is advised by Shearman & Sterling; Dechert; and McDermott Will & Emery. The Dechert team includes partners Mike Cowie and Rani Habash. Oak Street Health, based in Chicago, is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners David Klein, Daniel Wolf and Josh Ayal.

February 08, 2023, 7:42 AM