Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Apax Partners have agreed to sell their majority interest in Boasso Global Inc., ISO container cleaning and transportation service provider, to KKR & Co. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax Partners is represented by Kirkland & Ellis. KKR, based in New York, is advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Shamus Crosby, M. Haire, Nancy Mehlman, David Rubinsky and Adam Shapiro.

Investment Firms

October 12, 2022, 9:32 AM