Corporate Deal

Alternative asset manager Wafra Inc. has acquired a controlling interest in renewable energy and storage developer Mission Clean Energy LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Wafra Inc. was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Ravi Purohit and Ethan Schultz. Mission Clean Energy, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Farella Braun + Martel team.

Renewable Energy

October 19, 2022, 9:23 AM