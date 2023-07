Corporate Deal

Winston & Strawn has guided Brookshire, Texas-based construction technology company INNO Holdings Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Winston & Strawn team was led by partner Michael Blankenship. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP represents the IPO's underwriters, led by AC Sunshine Securities LLC.

July 28, 2023, 9:14 AM

