Corporate Deal

Nordzucker AG, a sugar manufacturer, was counseled by Norton Rose Fulbright in a debt issuance worth 350 million euros ($372.3 million). The Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by partner Oliver Sutter. The bank syndicate was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team including partner Henning Hilke.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 28, 2022, 8:44 AM