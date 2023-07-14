Corporate Deal

Linklaters has guided Dortmund, Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Nucera AG & Co. KGaA, a green hydrogen electrolysis technology company, in a 526 million euro ($591 million) initial public offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Linklaters team included partners Marco Carbonare, Alexander Schlee, Kerstin Wilhelm, Ralph Wollburg and Andreas Zenner. Latham & Watkins partners Ryan Benedict, David Rath and Oliver Seiler are representing the IPO's underwriters.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 11:02 AM

nature of claim: /