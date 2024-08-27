Corporate Deal

McKesson has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures from the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute for approximately $2.5 billion in cash. Irving, Texas-based McKesson was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partner Alan F. Denenberg. Florida Cancer Specialists was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by corporate partners Krishna Veeraraghavan and Cullen Sinclair.

Health Care

August 27, 2024, 12:34 PM