Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller advises Düsseldorf, Germany-based apoBank on the transfer of its depositary business to DZ BANK. The apoBank depositary currently manages a volume of around 21 billion euros ($22.9 billion). The Hengeler Mueller team was led by Carl-Philipp Eberlein, Thorsten Mäger and Christian Möller.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 7:38 AM

