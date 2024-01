Corporate Deal

Cancer diagnostic company Veracyte has agreed to acquire C2i Genomics, a minimal residual disease detection company, for $70 million. San Francisco, California-based Veracyte was advised by Fenwick & West corporate partners Doug Cogen, Ran Ben-Tzur and Einat Meisel. Counsel information for C2i Genomics, which is based in Haifa, Israel, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 09, 2024, 10:43 AM

nature of claim: /