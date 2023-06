Corporate Deal

Intel Corp. has agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its IMS Nanofabrication GmbH business to Bain Capital in a deal that values IMS at approximately $4.3 billion. The transaction, announced June 21, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Intel was represented by a Hogan Lovells team including partners John Brockland, Jessica Millett and Jane Ross. Counsel information for Bain Capital was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

June 22, 2023, 8:18 AM

