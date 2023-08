Corporate Deal

Zepto, an instant grocery delivery startup, has secured $200 million in a Series E funding round led by StepStone Group and Goodwater Capital, with participation from existing investors including Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital and Lachy Groom. New Delhi-based Zepto was advised by a Cooley team led by partner Matthew Bartus. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

August 29, 2023, 9:13 AM

