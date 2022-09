Corporate Deal

Truck toll and fuel payment processor WAG Payment Solutions plc, a/k/a Eurowag, has agreed to refinance and expand its existing 715 million euro ($688 million) credit facilities. Prague-based WAG Payment was advised by White & Case. Komercni banka and Ceska sporitelna, which are also based in Prague, were represented by a Dentons team including partner Daniel Hurych.

Europe

September 27, 2022, 9:27 AM