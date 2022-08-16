Corporate Deal

Team Inc. has agreed to sell its asset integrity and reliability management platform Quest Integrity to energy company Baker Hughes for $280 million in cash. The transaction, announced Aug. 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Sugar Land, Texas-based Team Inc. is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners J. Fowler, Rachael Lichman, Cephas Sekhar, David Wheat and Sean Wheeler. Counsel information for Baker Hughes, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Energy

August 16, 2022, 9:37 AM