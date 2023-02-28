Corporate Deal

PSQ Holdings Inc., operator of a valued-based online shopping app and website PublicSq., is going public via SPAC merger with Colombier Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, PSQ Holdings will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction, announced Feb. 27, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Carlsbad, California-based PSQ Holdings is represented by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team. Colombier Acquisition, which is based in Palm Beach, Florida, is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and an Eversheds Sutherland team.

Technology

February 28, 2023, 8:03 AM