Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled Mexico-based retail beverage company Fomento Economico in connection with its concurrent exchangeable and bond offering valued at approximately 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion). The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Manuel Silva and Duane McLaughlin.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 20, 2023, 9:39 AM