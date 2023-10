Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has secured over 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion) after announcing the final close of its European fund, Bain Capital Europe Fund VI. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partners Kenneth I. Rosh, Becky Zelenka and Jonathan W. Rash.

October 03, 2023, 11:50 AM

