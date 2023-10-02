Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm Stonepeak has agreed to acquire a 49 percent interest in wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom for 730 million euros ($767 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 29, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2024. New York-based Stonepeak was advised by a Herbert Smith Freehills team led by partner and global co-head of infrastructure, Gavin Williams and partner Emma Stones. Cellnex, which is based in Barcelona, Spain, was represented by Baker McKenzie.

Telecommunications

October 02, 2023, 11:25 AM

nature of claim: /