Corporate Deal

Rain Enhancement Technologies Inc., a developer of rainfall generation technology, is going public through a SPAC merger with dMY Technology Group Inc. VI. As a result of the merger, Rain Enhancement will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $200 million. Rain Enhancement, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by TCF Law Group PLLC. The SPAC was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Business Services

December 27, 2022, 11:02 AM