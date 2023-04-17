Corporate Deal

Merck, through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion in cash. The transaction, announced April 16, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. New York-based Merck was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Scott Barshay and Laura Turano. Prometheus, which is based in San Diego, was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by California-based partners Daniel Rees and Cheston Larson. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented the financial advisers to Prometheus, which were Goldman Sachs & Co. and Centerview Partners. The Skadden Arps team included partners Christopher Barlow and Graham Robinson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 17, 2023, 6:58 AM

