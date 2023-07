Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Gauge Capital has placed a strategic investment in luxury sunless tan brand Loving Tan in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Southlake, Texas-based Gauge was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partners David Hutchins and Matt Richards. Counsel information for Loving Tan, which is based in Brisbane, Australia, was not immediately available.

July 10, 2023

