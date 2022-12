Corporate Deal

First Bank has agreed to acquire Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bank for approximately $150 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. First Bank is advised by Luse Gorman PC. Malvern, which is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania, is represented by a Holland & Knight team including partners Paul Aguggia and Richard Smith.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 9:51 AM