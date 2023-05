Corporate Deal

Private equity firm FFL Partners announced that it has exited its investment in ProService, a provider of bundled HR solutions. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Both San Francisco-based FFL and Oahu, Hawaii-based ProService were advised by a Willkie, Farr & Gallagher team led by Neil Townsend, Dvir Oren, Caleb Vesey and Hugh McLaughlin.

May 26, 2023, 12:39 PM

