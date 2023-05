Corporate Deal

Green Plains Inc., a biorefining company, has submitted a proposal to the board of directors of Green Plains Partners LP to acquire all of the publicly held common units that it does not already own. Financial terms were not disclosed. Omaha, Nebraska-based Green Plains Inc. was advised by Latham & Watkins. Counsel information for Green Plains Partners LP was not immediately available.

Energy

May 05, 2023, 9:10 AM

