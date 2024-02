Corporate Deal

Sylvan Learning announced that it has been acquired by youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands. Financial terms were not disclosed. Towson, Maryland-based Sylvan Learning was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Russell Leaf and Jared Fertman. Counsel information for Unleashed Brands, which is based in Bedford, Texas, was not immediately available.

Education

February 22, 2024, 10:35 AM

