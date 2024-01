Corporate Deal

Schroders Greencoat LLP has agreed to acquire Toucan Energy's solar portfolio for 700 million pounds ($890 million). London-based Schroders was advised by Eversheds Sutherland partners Ben Brown, Mark Dennison, Stephen Hill, James Lindop, Helen Mackey, Alex Rogan and Euan Smith. Toucan Energy, which is also based in London, was represented by Herbert Smith Freehills.

Renewable Energy

January 26, 2024, 10:56 AM

