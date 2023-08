Corporate Deal

Macfarlanes guided Hayfin, an alternative asset management firm, on the raising of its latest European direct lending fund which has closed with total commitments in excess of 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) of capital. The Macfarlanes team was led by partners Chris Daniel, Harriet Miller, Ceinwen Rees and Stephen Ross.

August 21, 2023, 10:28 AM

