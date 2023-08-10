Corporate Deal

Avid Technology, a technology provider in the media and entertainment industry, has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm STG in an all-cash transaction valuing Avid at approximately $1.4 billion, including Avid's net debt. Avid Technology, which is based in Burlington, Massachusetts, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Daniel Belke and Beth Berg. STG was advised by Paul Hastings. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented Goldman Sachs Group, which acted as financial adviser to Avid Technology.

Technology

August 10, 2023, 3:03 PM

