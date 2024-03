Corporate Deal

Quantum Capital Group and an affiliate of Andros Capital Partners have agreed to place a $1.6 billion investment in HG Energy. Andros Capital was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Michael Piazza and Jesse Myers. Counsel information for HG Energy, which is based in Parkersburg, West Virginia, was not immediately available.

March 13, 2024, 11:19 AM

