Vistra Corp. has agreed to acquire Energy Harbor Corp. for $3 billion in cash. The transaction, announced March 6, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Irving, Texas-based Vistra was advised by Latham & Watkins and Balch & Bingham. Energy Harbor, which is based in Akron, Ohio, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and a Dechert team that includes partners Michael Darby, Eric Siegel, Jonathan Streeter and Mark Thierfelder.

March 06, 2023, 10:34 AM