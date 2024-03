Corporate Deal

Invicro, a Konica Minolta company, has agreed to merge with medical imaging provider Calyx Services in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton. Financial terms were not disclosed. Konica Minolta was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by M&A partner Andrew Bab. Counsel information for Calyx Services was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 07, 2024, 11:44 AM

