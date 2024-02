Corporate Deal

Universal Music Group and Dundee Partners announced that UMG will acquire a 25.8% interest in Chord Music Partners for $240 million from KKR & Co. Santa Monica, California-based Universal Music was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Kirkland & Ellis. Dundee was counseled by DLA Piper and Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider. Chord Music was represented by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, while KKR was counseled by Latham & Watkins.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 21, 2024, 5:47 PM

