Corporate Deal

Phillips 66 has agreed to sell Belle Chasse Terminal to Harvest Midstream. The transaction, announced Dec. 21, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Harvest Midstream is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Chad Smith, Will Eiland and Jhett Nelson. Counsel information for Phillips 66 was not immediately available.

Energy

December 23, 2022, 11:06 AM