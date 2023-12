Corporate Deal

Vrgineers Inc., a virtual and mixed reality pilot training systems provider, has secured $6 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital fund Taiwania Capital. Taiwan-based Taiwania was advised by a Squire Patton Boggs team included partner David A. Saltzman. Counsel information for Vrgineers was not immediately available.

