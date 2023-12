Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has counseled Santander Bank in connection with its acquisition of a 20 percent equity stake in New York-based multifamily real estate assets from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for $1.1 billion. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partner Richard Kim.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2023, 11:11 AM

