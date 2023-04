Corporate Deal

Alternative investment manager Audax Private Equity announced that it has placed a growth investment in Pyramid Laboratories Inc., a drug product contract developer and manufacturer, in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Audax was advised by Ropes & Gray. Pyramid Laboratories, which is based in Costa Mesa, California, was represented by a Troutman Pepper team.

April 20, 2023, 9:14 AM

