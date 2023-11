Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Kaltroco has placed a significant minority investment in retail automotive advisor the Dave Cantin Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based the Dave Cantin Group was represented by a Hogan Lovells team including partner William Curtin. Counsel information for Kaltroco was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 15, 2023, 10:20 AM

