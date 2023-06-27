Corporate Deal

ODDITY Tech Ltd., an online beauty buying platform that uses algorithms and machine learning models to leverage user data, registered with the SEC on June 23 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Herzog Fox & Neeman and Latham & Watkins. The team includes New York-based Latham & Watkins partners Alison Haggerty, Marc Jaffe and Ian Schuman. The underwriters, led by Allen & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Goldfarb Gross Seligman & Co. and Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Roshni Banker Cariello and Michael Kaplan.

Technology

June 27, 2023, 9:40 AM

nature of claim: /