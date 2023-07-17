Corporate Deal

Korro Bio Inc., an RNA editing company focused on developing novel genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases, and Frequency Therapeutics Inc. have agreed to merge in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced July 14, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Korro Bio was advised by Goodwin Procter. Frequency Therapeutics, which is based in Lexington, Massachusetts, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Bradley Faris, Jennifer Yoon and John Chory. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, JPMorgan Chase and RBC Capital Markets, acting as placement agents on the deal.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 10:02 AM

nature of claim: /