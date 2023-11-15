Corporate Deal

A consortium led by KKR portfolio company, IVI RMA, and GED Capital have agreed to acquire Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's global fertility group Eugin Group for up to 500 million euros ($542 million) in a deal guided by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The transaction, announced Nov. 8, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Germany-based Fresenius SE was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus team led by corporate partners Lars Meyer and Olga Sturmer. Counsel information for IVI and GED Capital was not immediately available.

