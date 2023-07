Corporate Deal

Fifth Third Bancorp was counseled by Bricker Graydon LLP in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.25 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters Citigroup, Fifth Third Securities Inc., Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets. The Davis Polk team included partners Byron Rooney and Margaret Tahyar. The notes come due 2029.

July 31, 2023, 6:15 AM

