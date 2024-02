Corporate Deal

Saur Group has acquired wastewater management company Ekos Poznan Sp in a deal guided by Hogan Lovells. Financial terms were not disclosed. France-based Saur Group was advised by Hogan Lovells. Counsel information for Ekos Poznan, which is based in Poznan, Poland, was not immediately available.

February 05, 2024, 11:13 AM

