Sidley Austin has advised ContextLogic d/b/a Wish in connection with the board of directors decision to sell substantially all of its operating assets and liabilities to e-commerce platform Qoo10 for $173 million in cash. The Sidley Austin team included partners Feifei Bian, Sharon Flanagan, Mark Metts and Sally Wagner Partin. Singapore-based Qoo10 was advised by Shearman & Sterling.

February 13, 2024, 12:26 PM

