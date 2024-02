Corporate Deal

Emerald JV Holdings LP d/b/a Copeland, a manufacturer of mission critical compressors, controls and components, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $748 million. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Brian Gluck and Adam Moss.

February 09, 2024, 9:53 AM

