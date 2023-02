Corporate Deal

Denham Capital Management LP announced that it has acquired and placed a $200 million investment in Solops, a photovoltaic solar projects operator. Boston-based Denham Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners James Garrett and Ethan Schultz. Counsel information for Solops, which is based in Hamilton, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2023, 6:26 AM